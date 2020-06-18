Ohio State Fans Are Loving Justin Fields’ Latest Tweet

Ohio State fans (and the rest of the country) are really missing college football. The Buckeyes’ star quarterback is, too.

Justin Fields took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to post a simple message.

“Missin’ it..” Fields wrote, adding a photo of himself warming up before the Buckeyes’ win at Michigan last November.

Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence enter the 2020 season as the top two quarterbacks in the country. Both are preseason Heisman Trophy favorites and likely first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

ESPN recently named Fields the program’s most-exciting player:

“The Buckeyes had 10 players selected in the NFL draft this year, which means the team is losing a lot of talent. Quarterback Fields is returning, however, and is entering his second season in coach Ryan Day’s system. Fields threw for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and three interceptions. Receiver Garrett Wilson could find himself in this discussion, but Fields will be the one getting him the ball. There was no adjustment period for Fields and Day. If they had that much success in their first season together, the sky is the limit for this upcoming season,” ESPN wrote.

Ohio State is set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5 against Bowling Green. Of course, the state of the 2020 college football season is far from certain right now.