Ohio State Fans Aren’t Happy With 1 Ryan Day Decision Tonight

Ryan Day has done very little wrong as Ohio State’s head coach, but Buckeye Nation isn’t happy with one of his decisions against Penn State tonight.

The Buckeyes lead the Nittany Lions, 14-3, early in the second quarter. It should be 17-3, as Ohio State missed a short field goal attempt on the most-recent drive.

In the minds of some Ohio State fans, though, it should be 21-3. Many Buckeyes fans wanted Day to go for it instead of kicking the field goal. Ohio State fans don’t want Day to play conservatively with how much talent the Buckeyes have on offense.

Justin Fields and the Buckeyes’ passing game has been nearly unstoppable so far this season. Many Ohio State fans want Day to keep them on the field, especially when the alternative choice is a short field goal attempt.

No clue why Ryan Day didn’t go for that 4th down. #OSUvPSU — Adam Porter (@heylookaturtle) November 1, 2020

Ryan Day doesn’t get a pass either. Spineless call there. Punch it in. — Homer Olsen (@HomeDrizzy) November 1, 2020

They’ve seen what happens when take FGs instead of TDs and Ryan Day hasn’t learned that lesson yet. So frustrating — Not Knyk (@NotKnyk) November 1, 2020

And now PSU can get right back into this game. Why give them hope? Bad stuff from Ryan Day — Not Knyk (@NotKnyk) November 1, 2020

Ryan Day’s decision to kick directly contradicts his message throughout the week. — Touchdown Jesús (@clogue_32) November 1, 2020

Ohio State settled for field goals in last season’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Clemson and the Buckeyes ended up losing.

Buckeye Nation clearly hasn’t forgotten about that game (and probably never will). Ohio State fans want Day to be as aggressive as possible this season.

It’s hard to blame them after watching Justin Fields pass the ball this year.

Ohio State and Penn State are playing on ABC.