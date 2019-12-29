The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State Fans Are Furious With The Officiating In 1st Half vs. Clemson

Ryan Day in the first half of the Ohio State-Clemson game.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Ohio State was in full control through one-plus quarter at the Fiesta Bowl tonight. The Buckeyes were leading No. 3 Clemson, 16-0, out-playing the Tigers in nearly every facet of the game.

Clemson has since stormed back. The Buckeyes’ lead has almost been erased. It’s Ohio State 16, Clemson 14 at halftime.

Ohio State fans are blaming the officiating for the comeback. It’s hard to disagree with them.

Clemson has played much better, but the game seemed to flip thanks to a questionable-at-best targeting call. Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade was ejected for this hit on Trevor Lawrence:

Clemson has scored 14 unanswered points since that call. The momentum is now with the Tigers.

Ohio State fans are not happy.

Ohio State fans aren’t the only ones upset, either. The targeting call is widely being criticized.

We’ll see if Ohio State can get the momentum back in the second half. Clemson gets the ball to start the third quarter.

The game is on ESPN.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.