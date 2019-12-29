Ohio State Fans Are Furious With The Officiating In 1st Half vs. Clemson

Ohio State was in full control through one-plus quarter at the Fiesta Bowl tonight. The Buckeyes were leading No. 3 Clemson, 16-0, out-playing the Tigers in nearly every facet of the game.

Clemson has since stormed back. The Buckeyes’ lead has almost been erased. It’s Ohio State 16, Clemson 14 at halftime.

Ohio State fans are blaming the officiating for the comeback. It’s hard to disagree with them.

Clemson has played much better, but the game seemed to flip thanks to a questionable-at-best targeting call. Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade was ejected for this hit on Trevor Lawrence:

Trevor Lawrence was slow to get up after this hit from Shaun Wade and Chase Young. Wade was called for targeting and ejected. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/YXJIqTnUqY — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2019

Clemson has scored 14 unanswered points since that call. The momentum is now with the Tigers.

Ohio State fans are not happy.

That targeting call was terrible — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 29, 2019

I guess some foot locker employees had a chance to work overtime as refs for this game, some questionable calls that drive. — Cardale Jones (@CJ1two) December 29, 2019

Refs trying to keep them in the game so sad. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) December 29, 2019

Ohio State fans aren’t the only ones upset, either. The targeting call is widely being criticized.

College football has to fix that rule. Shaun Wade should not be kicked out of a game for that hit. Too punitive. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 29, 2019

Now that is just damn ridiculous. Yes, the kid Wade for @OhioStateFB did connect with Lawrence’ helmet. But that was NOT targeting. No way he should’ve been ejected for that plan. The QB lowered his head. That is just an awful call.#AWFUL — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 29, 2019

We’ll see if Ohio State can get the momentum back in the second half. Clemson gets the ball to start the third quarter.

The game is on ESPN.