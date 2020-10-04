Ohio State Fans Are Not Happy With ESPN’s College GameDay

Ohio State football fans aren’t very happy with ESPN’s College GameDay.

On Saturday morning, the ESPN college football pregame show was live from Athens, Ga. The Bulldogs were set to take on Auburn in primetime. While no fans are allowed on the College GameDay set this year, the show is still promoting fan signs through social media and TV.

One Justin Fields-themed sign stood out yesterday. And Buckeye Nation isn’t very happy about it.

Some Georgia fans had a message for the former Bulldogs quarterback on Saturday morning. A group of UGA fans teased Fields for his season not being underway. The following sign went viral:

Fields, of course, transferred from Georgia to Ohio State after his freshman season. He led the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoff last year. Fields is currently preparing for Ohio State to start its season in late October.

Buckeye Nation believes the sign is uncalled for and ESPN is wrong to promote it (and tag Fields’ official account).

“Fields is *checks schedule* playing in just a few weeks and also *checks logic* has a better shot at a national championship than Georgia ever will this year,” one fan tweeted.

“Well actually, Justin Fields was at Ohio Stadium practicing at the exact moment you showed this. Practicing as the starting QB for a playoff team. Two things Georgia doesn’t have -a starting QB, and a playoff team,” another fan added.

Ohio State football’s official Twitter account responded, too.

Well played, Buckeyes.