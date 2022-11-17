Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Jaxon Smith-Njigba Update

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs up field during the Rose Bowl game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes on January 1, 2022 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn't sound too optimistic about Jaxon Smith-Njigba playing again this season.

Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Day said Thursday he's "more hoping" than expecting the wide receiver to return. Smith-Njigba has missed six of the last seven games due to a hamstring injury, and he hasn't played since quickly leaving Week 7's game against Iowa after one catch.

Buckeyes fans interpreted this update to mean the junior isn't coming back. One fan claimed the team "foolishly rushed him back" earlier this season while another said Smith-Njigba should "just shut it down" and focus on the NFL Draft.

Despite sharing the field with future first-round picks Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Smith-Njigba led the Buckeyes with 95 catches and 1,606 receiving yards in 2021. He had everyone envisioning a superb encore when tallying 347 yards and three touchdowns in a historic Rose Bowl performance.

However, a nagging hamstring issue has derailed him to limited action in three games. The junior only has five catches for 43 yards this season.

Ohio State is still 10-0 with the nation's second-most points per game (46.8). Sophomores Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have seized the spotlight, so Smith-Njigba is probably better served thinking about his NFL future and letting his hamstring fully heal.

Day's comments don't bode well for Smith-Njigba returning to play Maryland this Saturday or Michigan next weekend.