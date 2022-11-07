Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Michigan's President

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 27: Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer on their team against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on September 27, 2008 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State's football program struggled against Northwestern on Saturday, but ultimately, the Buckeyes were able to escape Evanston, Illinois with a victory.

Michigan's president had some fun with the Buckeyes following their close victory.

“From my days in Ohio I recall that it can – on occasion – be windy and cold in that state in late November,” wrote Santa Ono on social media.

That's a clear shot at the Buckeyes, considering they struggled with the wind against the Wildcats.

Ohio State fans aren't very happy with the Michigan president on Monday.

"Did no one at his employee orientation tell him that football games played in the wind don’t count?" one fan added.

"Haha never seen the university president throw shots at Ohio St. Michigan has taken it up a notch. Normally the president hasn’t taken keen in the rivalry," another fan wrote.

"This guy gets it," another fan added.

Michigan fans, meanwhile, are loving it.

"Ohio State catching strays from the highest levels of Michigan and I’m here for it," one fan wrote.

The Game should be pretty great this year.

Ohio State and Michigan are set to kick off at noon E.T. on Saturday, Nov. 26.