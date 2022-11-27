Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Ryan Day Video

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Losing to Michigan is not fun.

On Saturday, Ohio State was beaten by Michigan for the second straight year. The Buckeyes were shellacked by the Wolverines, 45-23, at home.

Following the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gave a less-than-par effort when singing "Carmen Ohio" in front of the home fans.

Video of the move has gone viral on social media.

The effort there is admittedly weak. However, do you want your head coach to be singing loudly following an upset loss at home to your arch rival?

Probably not.

So, while the video is tough to watch, it's more about the loss to Michigan and not Day's effort singing postgame.