Ohio State Fans Have 1 Major Worry After Saturday’s Win

Ohio State got past Indiana on Saturday, remaining undefeated on the season, but it was far from an easy victory.

The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers, 42-35, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday. Ohio State led by double-digits for most of the game, but Ryan Day’s defense had to make a big stop late to seal the victory. The Buckeyes’ defense allowed a ton of big plays in the second half, letting the Hoosiers get back in the game.

“If we don’t give up those big plays, we probably run away with this game, but we did,” Ohio State’s head coach said to reporters following the win.

Ohio State is a really good team this season, especially on offense. However, the defense has some major question marks, especially at secondary.

Buckeye fans are already worrying about how the defense will hold up in a potential College Football Playoff game against Clemson and Trevor Lawrence, or Alabama and Mac Jones.

There is a problem in the secondary for Ohio State and it has to be corrected before Trevor Lawrence is the quarterback on the other team. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) November 21, 2020

Trevor Lawrence will throw for 900 yards against Ohio State — Jason Fonder (@jfonder10) November 21, 2020

Ohio State can't contain Penix, Whop, Fryfogle, and this passing attack. If the Buckeyes survive this game, they need to fix this before facing Trevor Lawrence and Clemson or Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith and Alabama. — Ethan Koch (@S_EthanKoch) November 21, 2020

There’s still plenty of time left in the season for the Buckeyes to correct their issues in the secondary.

Ohio State won’t be playing Clemson or Alabama in the College Football Playoff for another month-plus. Still, this is an issue that needs to be fixed.