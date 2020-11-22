The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State Fans Have 1 Major Worry After Saturday’s Win

Ryan Day on the field before a game.COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes and his team warm up before their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State got past Indiana on Saturday, remaining undefeated on the season, but it was far from an easy victory.

The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers, 42-35, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday. Ohio State led by double-digits for most of the game, but Ryan Day’s defense had to make a big stop late to seal the victory. The Buckeyes’ defense allowed a ton of big plays in the second half, letting the Hoosiers get back in the game.

“If we don’t give up those big plays, we probably run away with this game, but we did,” Ohio State’s head coach said to reporters following the win.

Ohio State is a really good team this season, especially on offense. However, the defense has some major question marks, especially at secondary.

Buckeye fans are already worrying about how the defense will hold up in a potential College Football Playoff game against Clemson and Trevor Lawrence, or Alabama and Mac Jones.

There’s still plenty of time left in the season for the Buckeyes to correct their issues in the secondary.

Ohio State won’t be playing Clemson or Alabama in the College Football Playoff for another month-plus. Still, this is an issue that needs to be fixed.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.