Ohio State Fans React To 2002 Championship Celebration Announcement

TEMPE, AZ - JANUARY 3: The University of Miami kicks off to Ohio State to start the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium on January 3, 2003 in Tempe, Arizona. Ohio State won the game 31-24 in double-overtime, winning the NCAA National Championship. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Ohio State announced an upcoming reunion to commemorate the 2002 national champions.

Per Bill Landis of The Athletic, the team will celebrate the team 20 years later. The reunion will take place at Ohio Stadium when the Buckeyes host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on September 3.

Fans are exciting to take a stroll down memory late to honor a perfect season.

"Went to every game that 2002 season," one fan wrote. "Won’t miss their return to The Shoe."

"Amazing, a 20 year salute to the 2002 national champions," a fan posted on Twitter. "Also the end of The U that night if you celebrate said occasion."

"Ohio State is really going all out for the opener," another fan said of the highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame. "It seems everyone realizes just how important of a game it is."

Meanwhile, Ohio reporter Ben Axelrod wondered about a tribute to the 2012 team, which went undefeated before losing to Alabama in the national title clash.

Ohio State will start the 2022 season in memorable fashion. Perhaps these Buckeyes will give the fans more to celebrate.