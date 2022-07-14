Ohio State Fans React To LeBron's Buckeye Football Post

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: (R-L) J.R. Smith and Lebron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers are seen on the field prior to the game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

LeBron James is ready for the college football season to start.

As shared by Ohio State's Twitter page, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar posted an Instagram video hyping himself up for the Buckeyes to take the field in 2022.

He's not the only one eagerly waiting for the Buckeyes to begin their season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 3.

Another fan admired James' helmet, a "Land of Wolves" alternate worn in 2017.

One fan claimed James "would’ve been the greatest Buckeye of all time" if he went to Ohio State. While that almost certainly would have been the case if he signed up to play basketball rather than jumping straight from high school to the NBA, fans have often wondered how LeBron would have fared on the gridiron.

LeBron's former Cavaliers teammate, J.R. Smith, enrolled into North Carolina A&T State University last year and walked onto its golf team. One fan hopes James takes the same path after wrapping up his legendary NBA career.

James wrote "need it ASAP!" two months ago in anticipation of Ohio State's season-opener against Notre Dame. The Akron native must exude a bit more patience before he can watch the marquee matchup.