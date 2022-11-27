Ohio State Fans React To Luke Fickell's Decision

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 19: Head coach Luke Fickell of the Cincinnati Bearcats is seen during the first half against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Nippert Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Luke Fickell won't be coaching at Ohio State next season, but he will be coaching against the Buckeyes.

The former Ohio State interim head coach and assistant coach is leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin.

Fickell had been mentioned as a possible future head coach at Ohio State. Those talks heated up on Saturday, following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan.

But now, Fickell is heading to an Ohio State rival.

"There is a tremendous foundation here that I can't wait to build upon."

Ohio State fans, understandably, don't love the move. But will make things interesting in the conference.

"WTF lol," one fan wrote.

"Ah yes, one thing that will probably make Ohio State fans feel a lot better about Ryan Day and the current state of the program would be for LUKE FICKELL to get a Big Ten job. Very cool and good," one fan added.

"In 2024 the B1G should have 5 head coaches who coached in the national title game or playoff: Lincoln Riley, USC Chip Kelly, UCLA Ryan Day, OSU Jim Harbaugh, Mich Luke Fickell, Wis Plus James Franklin, Mel Tucker, Bret Bielema, Matt Rhule, PJ Fleck, Kirk Ferentz in NY6 bowls," Doug Lesmerises added.

"If we lose Hartline, don’t go after Fickell, and don’t fire Day…worst offseason of all time," one fan added.

The Big Ten will be interesting next year, that's for sure.