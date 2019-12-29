The Spun

Ohio State Fans Are Trying To Hold The Fiesta Bowl Refs Accountable

Ryan Day is furious with the refs in the Fiesta Bowl.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes argues the call with the referee against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Ohio State fans remain in disbelief about Saturday night’s loss in the Fiesta Bowl to Clemson. The Buckeyes held a 16-0 lead over the Tigers, only to allow 21 unanswered points, eventually losing, 29-23.

Ryan Day’s team made a couple of crippling mistakes – multiple dropped touchdown passes, a crucial roughing the passer penalty – and the officiating crew did not help.

There were two huge calls by the referees that went Clemson’s way. Ohio State’s Shaun Wade was ejected for targeting and a Tigers fumble that was recovered for a touchdown was overturned.

Ohio State was not happy – and remains unhappy – about the officiating.

“Feel free to share how pissed I am,” Ohio State AD Gene Smith texted to a reporter.

Some Ohio State fans are trying to hold the officials, who are based out of the SEC, “accountable” for the loss.

From Saturday Down South:

A Buckeyes fan page took to Twitter to share the list of officials that worked the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup, alongside an image that shows how to file a complaint to the NCAA.

“Hold these clowns accountable for damaging the integrity of college football and make sure they never officiate another game,” the Ohio State fan account wrote in the tweet.

This is unlikely to result in anything, of course, but the anger isn’t going away anytime soon.

If ever.


