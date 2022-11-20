Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Desmond Howard of ESPN College Football before the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners on January 1, 2018, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday.

The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's.

They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game since 2017."

Ohio State, of course, has won plenty of big games against ranked opponents, including some this year, like at Penn State.

Comparing it to USC's schedule is very questionable.

Ohio State's fan base was understandably bothered by the remark, though it wasn't too surprising.

The Buckeyes will host Michigan in Columbus next weekend.

Kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan is set for noon E.T.