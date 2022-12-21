Ohio State Football Landed A New Kicker On Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of the Ohio State Buckeyes logo is seen on the back of the medical tent in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State gained a new kicker through the transfer portal Wednesday.

Former Kent State kicker Casey Magyar revealed his decision to join the Buckeyes. The Dublin, Ohio, native thanked his family, Hammer Kicking Academy instructor Adam Tanalski, and Ohio State special teams coordinator Parker Fleming in his Twitter post.

"I am excited to announce I am coming home to play football at THE Ohio State University," Magyar wrote.

Magyar made one of two extra-point attempts for Kent State in early 2021. He has yet to try a field goal in his collegiate career. Sophomore Andrew Glass went 17-of-26 on field goals for the Golden Flashes this season.

The Buckeyes have received steady kicking this season from senior Noah Ruggles, who has converted 15 of 17 field-goal attempts and 69 of 70 extra points. He hasn't missed a kick since a 53-yard try against Penn State on Oct. 29.

According to Eleven Warriors' Dan Hope, Magyar will join Ohio State as a preferred walk-on.