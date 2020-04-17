Ohio State Football’s “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” Video Is Incredible

Ohio State football’s social media department has done it again. The Buckeyes released a video on Friday night, titled ‘Places’, that has fans very, very excited about football – whenever it returns.

The video, which is over three minutes long, samples the Dr. Seuss book ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” It includes highlights from the biggest moments in Ohio State football history – mostly at Ohio Stadium. It also includes clips showing how the pandemic has changed daily life in Ohio. The overall sentiment is that whenever the time is right, fans will all be back together in the Horseshoe.

The video is narrated by Derrick C. Moore. It seems to include custom lyrics. It will surely resonate with Buckeye fans. It’s getting a very strong positive reaction on Twitter.

As for when we could see actual Ohio State games – or any games for that matter – that’s to be determined. Students will almost surely need to be on campus for student-athletes to be allowed to play games. It’s far more likely we see the NFL or the NBA return to action before college football.

Wherever you are, know that we’ll all be back together in the same place when the time is right. Stay safe. Stay positive.#InThisTogetherOhio #TogetherAsBuckeyes #GoBucks 📖 @DrSeuss

Regardless, when college football does return, it will definitely be the most anticipated season in history. Hopefully, they’re able to do it with fans in the stands – if that’s safe.

If the Buckeyes do kick off on time this year, they’ll get Bowling Green on September 5. Their first real test would come against Oregon on the road the following week. That would be one of the biggest early-season contests in all of college football.

Either way, at some point, fans will all be in the stands together. It’s going to be a great day.