Ohio State Football Player Addresses 'Gang Sign' Speculation

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State running back Dallan Hayden had one of the best games of his freshman year when registering 102 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 56-14 win over Indiana.

Hayden tallied his second score of the season during the first quarter of what turned into a rout. Responding to video of the touchdown, a Twitter user accused him of "throwing up disrespect gang signs on national TV."

Hayden clarified the actual symbol behind his celebration.

"I was holding up the M for the city of Memphis!!! Would never hold up a gang sign lol," Hayden replied.

His brother, Illinois running back Chase Hayden, encouraged Dallan not to waste his time responding to someone with two Twitter followers. (The count has since risen to a whopping three.)

A Memphis native from Christian Brothers High School, Dallan Hayden has averaged 4.9 yards per carry for the Buckeyes. The 5'10", 195-pound newcomer has given Ohio State a dynamic supplementary option to Miyan Williams.

He'll look to keep making Memphis proud when Ohio State plays Maryland before a monumental encounter with Michigan in two weeks.