Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted

Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season.

Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.

Courtesy of Chase Brown, the sophomore said the time away made him realize he'd taken his health for granted.

Hancock returned to play limited bench reps in the Buckeyes' last two games against Iowa and Penn State.

"It felt good," Hancock said about returning to the field. "Extremely grateful, extremely blessed. It was a long process."

On Tuesday, per Cleveland.com's Stephen Means, Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said the team is "looking for more reps for him this week."

"It is a process," Knowles said. "It is like a pitcher, that’s why they call it a pitch count because a guy can taper off as the game goes on if he hasn’t built up that stamina."

The Buckeyes have yielded just 176.8 passing yards per game, but Hancock could boost their secondary as they prepare for a championship run. At 8-0, they're No. 2 in the inaugural College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Saturday's game against Northwestern.