Ohio State Football Player Reportedly Injured In Shooting

An Ohio State football player was reportedly shot on Saturday night, but is in stable condition.

Buckeyes senior defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was reportedly found injured late on Saturday night. Police reportedly found Garrett after spotting a trail of blood and shell casings in the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue off Ohio State’s campus.

Garrett was transported Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. He is reportedly in stable condition on Sunday morning.

10TV in Columbus first reported the news.

Officers responded just before 12:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Chittenden Avenue on a reported shooting. According to police, officers found blood in the street and a shell casing near the blood. The officers followed a blood trail to an apartment on East 11th Avenue where they found Garrett with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to recover.

Garrett was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. The Las Vegas native has been a solid contributor for Ohio State. Garrett played in 11 games last season, recording 10 tackles.

#BREAKING: CPD confirms OSU senior defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was injured in a shooting on Chittenden Ave. at 12:30am. He is in stable condition and is expected to recover. pic.twitter.com/LuUp71GEDw — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) August 30, 2020

Our thoughts are with Garrett as he recovers from the non-lethal shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call Columbus Police Felony assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).