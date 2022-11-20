Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan
The Game has arrived.
A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus.
On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year.
It's all about The Game, now.
One Ohio State football star had a simple, three-letter message for Michigan post-game.
"TUN…" Julian Fleming tweeted.
That stands for Team Up North, for those unfamiliar.
Ohio State coaches and players refuse to say the word Michigan all year long.
On Saturday, the Buckeyes will try to avenge their 2021 loss to the Wolverines.