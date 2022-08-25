Ohio State Football Star Reveals There's Only 1 Main Goal

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has lofty standards for his team entering the 2022 season.

The Buckeyes capped off an 11-2 campaign with a thrilling Rose Bowl victory over Utah, but Smith-Njigba wants more in his junior year.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, via Adam King of 10TV, Smith-Njigba set the bar at championship or bust.

"It's what we dream for, you know, to go win a [national title]," he said. "We haven't done that since 2014 at Ohio State. That's the goal, so anything below that is not acceptable."

While the Buckeyes have gone seven seasons without claiming college football's ultimate prize, they haven't suffered more than two losses in a single season since 2011.

They have made the College Football Playoff four times, going the distance behind Urban Meyer in the four-team format's inaugural year. Ohio State has since gotten knocked out twice by Clemson and once by Alabama in the 2021 National Championship.

Smith-Njigba isn't the only one harboring high hopes for the prestigious program. The Buckeyes will begin the season ranked No. 2 behind the Crimson Tide in the AP preseason poll. With Heisman candidate C.J. Stroud under center, a dynamic offense could help snap the school's championship drought.

However, Smith-Njigba and the Buckeyes can't look too far ahead just yet. Ohio State must first survive a difficult opening matchup against No. 5 Notre Dame on Sept. 3.