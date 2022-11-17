Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening.

Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes.

"I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."

On3 Sports ranks Fletcher as the No. 17 running back from the 2023 recruiting class. Per Izubee Charles of CaneSport, via On3's Drew Schott, the American Heritage High School prospect from Fort Lauderdale said Miami continues to express interest.

"They're never going to stop until I sign that paper," Fletcher said earlier this month. "They just want me there. They want me to be a program changer and they believe I can do that."

Fletcher was the only running back from Ohio State's 2023 recruiting crop, led by American Heritage wide receiver Brandon Inniss. He initially committed on April 12.