Ohio State Has Named Its Captains For The 2022 Season

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State has declared six captains for the 2022 college football season.

The Buckeyes announced the selections Saturday night on Twitter. Kamryn Babb, C.J. Stroud, Cade Stover, Tyler Friday, Tommy Eichenberg, and Kourt Williams will hold the prestigious honor.

Babb, the only repeat captain from last season, also became the school's third wide receiver to receive the Block O jersey.

"It’s an honor to have this number attached to my name," Babb told WBNS-TV. "With it comes the responsibility to lead this team any way that I can."

Per The Columbus Dispatch, Stroud received the most votes from his teammates. The junior quarterback is once again a top Heisman Trophy contender.

Entering his fourth season, Stover is moving back to tight end after lining up as a linebacker and defensive end.

Friday, a fifth-year defensive end, missed most of 2020 and all of last season recovering from an ACL tear. He's started five of 26 career games played for Ohio State.

Eichenberg set a Rose Bowl record with 17 tackles in Ohio State's epic 48-45 New Year's Day win over Utah. The linebacker will look to parlay that momentum into a strong fourth season with a fortified starting role.

Williams returned from an ACL injury to register 27 tackles in 11 games last season. The third-year safety earned Academic All-Big Ten Conference honors last year.