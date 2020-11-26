Ohio State’s game at Illinois on Saturday is still “good to go” according to reports.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Buckeye Scoop and Bucknuts reported that the game between Ohio State and Illinois was in jeopardy due to positive tests.

From the Bucknuts report:

Ohio State’s game at Illinois on Saturday is in jeopardy after some OSU players tested positive for COVID-19, multiple sources have informed Bucknuts. The No. 4 Buckeyes (4-0) have already had one game canceled this season — at Maryland on Nov. 14. Per Big Ten rules, teams must play at least six games to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 19 in Indianapolis (unless the average number of games played per team in the conference drops below 6). Ohio State has scheduled games remaining at Michigan State on Dec. 5 and against Michigan on Dec. 12.

However, Tim May of Lettermen Row is reporting that the game is still on.

May, a longtime Ohio State beat reporter, says that the team has “dealt with” and “isolated” several positive tests.

. @OhioStateFB is still "good to go" for game at Illinois on Saturday, according to several impeccable sources, despite several positive tests today, which the team has dealt with and isolated. Of course, each day is a new challenge in this era. — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) November 26, 2020

Ohio State, No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, is scheduled to take on Illinois at noon E.T.

The game is scheduled to air on FS1.