Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023.

According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July.

Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding to attend Alabama. Per 247Sports, the Georgia prospect is the state's top-rated recruit and the nation's best safety. He ranks 10th among all players in the 247Sports composite.

The Mill Creek High School senior could reconsider his choice. Downs, the son of former NFL running back Gary Downs, attended Saturday's game between Georgia and Tennessee in Athens.

On3's scouting report describes Downs as an "extremely well-rounded safety" with "instinctual" covering abilities and a knack for quickly identifying plays. He registered 14 interceptions in his first three high school seasons.

Downs received scholarship offers from most major programs, including Georgia, Notre Dame, Auburn, Michigan, and Tennesee, before committing to Alabama.