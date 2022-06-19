Ohio State Leading The Way: College Sports World Reacts

BATON ROUGE, LA - MARCH 19: The Ohio State Buckeyes cheerleaders entertain the crowd during the first round of the NCAA Division I Womens Basketball Championship between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Missouri State Lady Bears on March 19, 2022, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes are leading the way when it comes to the Name, Image and Likeness era.

According to Ohio State, the Buckeyes are leading the way in the NIL department.

Ohio State has done more than 1,000 NIL deals, according to the school, which ranks first. The Buckeyes are leading the way in terms of total money and total number of deals.

Well done, Buckeyes.

"Since this is a thing now where do you want to play ? Its not pretty but it is what it is and Ohio State can pretty much outbid anyone !" one fan admitted.

"Produce at Ohio State, and you get paid Simple as that," one fan added.

"Best recruiting pitch," one fan admitted.

It's good to be a Buckeye these days.