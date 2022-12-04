Ohio State Makes Decision On College Football Playoff Uniform

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: Ohio State Buckeyes players hold their helmets on the sideline during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Ohio State salvaged the fourth and final Collee Football Playoff spot, creating a juicy Peach Bowl semifinal matchup against Georgia.

The Buckeyes are reportedly already planning their uniforms for their New Year's Eve clash with the Bulldogs.

According to The Lantern's Reid Murray, director of football equipment services Kevin Ries said the team will wear gray sleeves during the CFP.

Ries called the exclusive Playoff addition "something that we can get excited about from a team standpoint and a fan standpoint."

Ohio State will make its fifth CFP appearance since college football replaced the BCS in 2014. Only Alabama (seven) and Clemson (six) have earned more trips to the four-team tournament. The Buckeyes lost the National Championship Game to the Crimson Tide two years ago before missing the cut last year.

Two weeks ago, Georgia and Ohio State looked like a potential championship showdown between the nation's top-two teams. However, the Buckeyes instead nearly missed the cut after suffering a 45-23 loss to Michigan.

Ohio State will go into a likely hostile Atlanta environment with an 11-1 record and the FBS' second-most points per game (44.5). It'll be a tremendous battle of strengths against Kirby Smart's formidable Georgia defense.

The Peach Bowl will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. Dec. 31. ESPN will televise the semifinal game starting at 8 p.m. ET.