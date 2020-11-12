Ohio State Posts 2-Word Message After Game Cancelation

Ohio State’s football program won’t be in action this weekend.

The Buckeyes were scheduled to take on Big Ten East Division foe Maryland on Saturday. However, the game between Ohio State and Maryland has been canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Terrapins’ program.

Maryland announced the news on Wednesday afternoon.

“Due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program, Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities. Our game vs. Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled,” the Terps announced.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is disappointed by the news, but respects the decision.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is our main concern. Obviously, we are disappointed at not being able to compete this week, but I am incredibly proud of our team and the way they have handled themselves throughout this entire pandemic,” Day said on Wednesday.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, remain focused on the major prize. Ohio State held practice on Wednesday and the team’s official Twitter account shared a two-word message.

Ohio State is scheduled to return to action on Saturday, Nov. 21 against No. 10 Indiana.

Kickoff is set for noon E.T. on FOX.