It’s officially rivalry week for Ohio State and Michigan.

The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are scheduled to meet in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State is coming off a big road win at Michigan State, while the Wolverines were off due to COVID-19 issues.

Ryan Day was not able to travel with the Buckeyes, as he is recovering from a positive test. He was very proud of his team’s effort without him. The Buckeyes were led by interim head coach Larry Johnson, who typically serves as the defensive line coach.

“This is all about the leaders, it’s all about the coaches who all stepped up in a big way. Can’t say enough about the leaders this week and watching the leadership and watching the way these guys played, I couldn’t be any prouder and happier for them,” Day said postgame. “Couldn’t be prouder of a coaching staff.”

Next up for the Buckeyes: Michigan.

Las Vegas has released its early betting line for the game between Ohio State and Michigan. It’s a pretty big one.

Ohio State opens as a 30-point favorite over Michigan via @CircaSports. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) December 6, 2020

Ohio State opening as a 30-point favorite over rival Michigan is pretty insane, but we can’t say it’s wrong. The two programs couldn’t be further apart right now.

The Buckeyes and the Wolverines are scheduled to kick off at noon E.T. on FOX.