Father Of OSU Player Has Blunt Message For Desmond Howard

The father of an Ohio State football player has responded to Desmond Howard’s comments about the Big Ten not playing.

Howard, who starred collegiately at Michigan, said on College GameDay on Saturday morning that he is in support of his conference (and the Pac-12) not playing football this fall.

“Personally, I have two sons too. Now, they’re not in college right now, but I would have to say that if they were, I would err on the side of caution and do probably what [Big Ten commissioner] Kevin Warren and [Pac-12 commissioner] Larry Scott did with their conferences. I would do [it] with my sons and tell them that they couldn’t play for the simple fact that you’re dealing with too much medical uncertainty at that point and too many unknown health risks.

“When you look at the numbers too … COVID-19, it affects Black Americans at unusually high and disproportionate rate than other segments of our society. And when you look at the numbers among the kids who have opted out, 60 kids have opted out, David, 60. Eighty percent of those kids are Black. So I would have erred on the side of caution with my sons, and we would’ve sat this one out,” Howard said.

Corey Teague, the father of Ohio State running back Master Teague, responded to Howard on Twitter.

No disrespect but maybe @DesmondHoward and Lee Corso should agree not to get paid covering the guys that they think shouldn't be playing. Put your money where you mouth is. https://t.co/zqNIxnnBpJ — Dr. Corey M. Teague (@DrCoreyMTeague) September 5, 2020

That’s not going to happen, obviously.

Howard addressed some of the criticism to his comments late on Saturday.

Being cautious about something does not equate to rooting against it. There are no definitive right or wrong answers here. Yet. Like it or not, everything we are doing at this moment in time can best be described as trying our best and hoping for the same. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) September 6, 2020

Personally, I hope it all goes off without a hitch b/c 1) I love this game & this game loved me back in ways most people can only dream about & 2) I don’t want to be sitting at our GameDay desk at any point having to react to a sad Rinaldi feature about anyone irreparably harmed. — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) September 6, 2020

One thing is certain: The 2020 college football season will be unlike anything we’ve seen. I’m not sure anyone can say anything with 100 percent confidence as far as the sport is concerned right now.