Father Of OSU Player Has Blunt Message For Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard on the College GameDay set.BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard and Rece Davis on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

The father of an Ohio State football player has responded to Desmond Howard’s comments about the Big Ten not playing.

Howard, who starred collegiately at Michigan, said on College GameDay on Saturday morning that he is in support of his conference (and the Pac-12) not playing football this fall.

“Personally, I have two sons too. Now, they’re not in college right now, but I would have to say that if they were, I would err on the side of caution and do probably what [Big Ten commissioner] Kevin Warren and [Pac-12 commissioner] Larry Scott did with their conferences. I would do [it] with my sons and tell them that they couldn’t play for the simple fact that you’re dealing with too much medical uncertainty at that point and too many unknown health risks.

“When you look at the numbers too … COVID-19, it affects Black Americans at unusually high and disproportionate rate than other segments of our society. And when you look at the numbers among the kids who have opted out, 60 kids have opted out, David, 60. Eighty percent of those kids are Black. So I would have erred on the side of caution with my sons, and we would’ve sat this one out,” Howard said.

Corey Teague, the father of Ohio State running back Master Teague, responded to Howard on Twitter.

That’s not going to happen, obviously.

Howard addressed some of the criticism to his comments late on Saturday.

One thing is certain: The 2020 college football season will be unlike anything we’ve seen. I’m not sure anyone can say anything with 100 percent confidence as far as the sport is concerned right now.


