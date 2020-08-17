Michigan Football Player Comments On Justin Fields’ Petition

Ohio State and Michigan football players typically aren’t locked in arm, but the Buckeyes and the Wolverines are solidified right now.

Players from the two Big Ten powers, along with hundreds of other Big Ten athletes, have made it very clear – they want to play football this fall.

Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields started in a petition in response to the Big Ten’s decision to postpone football until 2021 due to the pandemic.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion,” the petition, which is approaching 200,000 signatures, reads.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

Michigan defensive back Hunter Reynolds is one of the 197,000-plus to sign the petition. He explained why to ESPN.

“I maintain the stance that other players and I want to play in a situation that is made as safe as possible and work with the conference and NCAA in order to determine a solution that addresses the concerns that college athletes have and finding a way to ensure that every school is adhering to a uniform set of protocols,” he told ESPN.

Ohio State and Michigan were scheduled to play in Columbus in October. Barring a change of heart by the Big Ten’s presidents, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines won’t meet again until 2021.

The Big Ten is reportedly “aware” of Fields’ petition, but is choosing to not comment at this time.