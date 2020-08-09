Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Ohio State-Michigan In October

Former Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer is not a fan of The Game being played in October.

The three-time national title-winning head coach said that he understands why the Ohio State-Michigan game was moved up a month. The 2020 college football season – if it happens – will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

So, the various conferences had to take somewhat drastic steps to plan the season. This includes going to a conference-only schedule and moving games around to better plan for the pandemic.

The Ohio State-Michigan game was moved up as a result. The Buckeyes and the Wolverines were originally scheduled to play in late November like usual, but now they’re scheduled to play on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Meyer, who went 7-0 against Michigan, said an October edition of the rivalry game is “heartbreaking.”

“The critical thing is player safety and trying to play the game,” Meyer said this week. “It is heartbreaking, to be honest with you, but adaptability, sacrifice are all going to be critical on everyone’s parts.”

Urban Meyer doesn't like the idea of playing Michigan in October, but he's a realist. pic.twitter.com/sRs1ueVNE0 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) August 5, 2020

Ohio State has not lost to Michigan since the 2011 season, when Luke Fickell was the Buckeyes’ interim head coach. Perhaps an October edition of the rivalry game will change Jim Harbaugh’s luck against OSU.