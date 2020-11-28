Ohio State Fans Love 1 Stat About Michigan’s Loss Today

Michigan’s losing streak on Thanksgiving Weekend continued today.

The Wolverines typically play Ohio State the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Buckeyes have defeated their rivals in eight straight contests dating back to 2012. Michigan’s last win over Ohio State came in 2011, when the Buckeyes were led by interim coach Luke Fickell.

Due to the Big Ten’s odd season, Michigan and Ohio State didn’t play on Thanksgiving this year. The Wolverines and the Buckeyes are scheduled to meet in Columbus in two weeks.

Michigan suffered a loss anyway, though. The Wolverines lost to 0-5 Penn State at home on Saturday afternoon.

Tom Orr of Buckeye Scoop pointed out that the losing streak continues.

Michigan loses on Thanksgiving weekend for the ninth straight year. — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) November 28, 2020

Orr made the guarantee several weeks back, actually.

“Good to see that the Big Ten managed to preserve two important league traditions in this updated schedule. Ohio State vs. Michigan is in its normal final-week spot. And with Penn State vs. Michigan on November 28, the Wolverines still get to lose on Thanksgiving weekend,” he tweeted back on Sept. 19.

Well played, Tom.

Michigan and Ohio State, meanwhile, are scheduled to meet in Columbus on Dec. 12. Kickoff is set for noon E.T. on FOX.