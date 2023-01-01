Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 31: General view of fans during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia.

Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.

On Sunday morning, Ohio State tight end Mitch Rossi responded to an ESPN video of the controversial play with one word.

"Wild," he wrote on Twitter.

The penalty would have given the Buckeyes a first-and-goal opportunity, but they instead extended their lead to 38-27 with a field goal. Georgia outscored Ohio State 18-3 in the fourth quarter with Harrison unavailable.

Via Kole Emplit of Big Ten Plus, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day relayed his discussion with officials about the hit on his star wide receiver.

"I was told that it was not targeting, that he didn't take a shot to the head…But to get a concussion and not get hit in the head, I'd have to see the replay," Day said after the game.

Harrison culminated a breakout season with 106 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 14 scores in his sophomore campaign. But the Hall of Famer's son wasn't cleared to return to Saturday's semifinal showdown as Ohio State's lead evaporated.