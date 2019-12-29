Ohio State’s Postgame Meal At The Fiesta Bowl Is Going Viral

Heartbreaking Ohio State losses and Papa John’s pizza. The two just seem to go together.

Ohio State fell to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes’ lost to the Tigers, 29-23, in devastating fashion, missing out on a chance to play for a national championship.

The postgame meal for Ohio State: Papa John’s pizza.

This, of course, is what Urban Meyer was spotted eating following the Buckeyes’ stunning loss to Michigan State in the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State’s postgame meal is Papa John’s pic.twitter.com/aTBz5dMZ1A — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 29, 2019

Photos of a sad Urban Meyer eating pizza following the 2013 loss to Michigan State went viral on social media.

Surrounded by family, Urban Meyer eats postgame pizza very quietly in corridor beneath Lucas Oil Stadium. pic.twitter.com/80FtTVegWQ — George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) December 8, 2013

There was no depressed pizza eating from Clemson, meanwhile. The Tigers have advanced to the College Football Playoff national title game. They will take on LSU.