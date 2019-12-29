The Spun

Ohio State’s Postgame Meal At The Fiesta Bowl Is Going Viral

Ryan Day in the first half of the Ohio State-Clemson game.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Heartbreaking Ohio State losses and Papa John’s pizza. The two just seem to go together.

Ohio State fell to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes’ lost to the Tigers, 29-23, in devastating fashion, missing out on a chance to play for a national championship.

The postgame meal for Ohio State: Papa John’s pizza.

This, of course, is what Urban Meyer was spotted eating following the Buckeyes’ stunning loss to Michigan State in the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game.

Photos of a sad Urban Meyer eating pizza following the 2013 loss to Michigan State went viral on social media.

There was no depressed pizza eating from Clemson, meanwhile. The Tigers have advanced to the College Football Playoff national title game. They will take on LSU.


