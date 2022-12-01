Ohio State Recruit Has 2-Word Description Of Michigan Game Visit

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

A top 2024 recruit experienced a frenzied gameday atmosphere when attending the season's biggest rivalry matchup.

Per Garrick Hodge of Eleven Warriors, offensive lineman Jordan Seaton went to Columbus for Saturday's Big Ten bout between Ohio State and Michigan.

The four-star prospect described the visit as "very eventful."

Per 247 Sports' composite rankings, Seaton is the No. 42 overall prospect and the nation's premier interior offensive lineman. The 6'5", 287-pound junior attends St. John's High School in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, Seaton said he'll narrow down his list of top schools "sooner than you think."Ohio State was one of many team logos included in the Twitter post's graphic.

Per Chad Simmons of On3 Sports, Seaton has already received more than 40 scholarship offers. Steve Wiltfong has him choosing the Buckeyes in 247Sports' Crystal Ball Predictions.

Perhaps a better performance would have helped woo Seaton, but Ohio State suffered a 45-23 loss to its longtime nemesis. The Buckeyes fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, meaning they need help this weekend to receive one of four spots.