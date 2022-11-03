Ohio State Release "Fiery" Hype Video For Northwestern Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State will look to avoid a proverbial trap game when traveling to Evanston to face Northwestern this Saturday.

Ahead of the Big Ten matchup, the Buckeyes released a fire-themed hype video Thursday night on Twitter.

"When you get used to that burn, you live in that burn, you let that pain fuel you," the video's speaker said. "You let that pain drive who you really are. Let that burn push you for your brothers."

The video called Ohio State the "toughest team in America" during a pep talk imploring the players to focus on the next matchup.

"We can't go anywhere if you don't win this one right here, right in front of you. That's the preparation that it takes."

Ohio State improved to 8-0 following a 44-31 victory over Penn State, which entered the showdown ranked No. 13. Northwestern, on the other hand, has gotten outscored by 90 points during a seven-game losing streak. The Wildcats are coming off a 33-13 loss to an Iowa team averaging 16.4 points per game.

The Buckeyes are 38-point favorites on the road, but the championship hopefuls can't look too far ahead to their Nov. 26 clash with Michigan.

Ohio State will look to torch Northwestern in a game starting Saturday at noon ET on ABC.