Ohio State Reveals Special Honorary Captain Against Georgia

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State selected a formal national champion to help commence another title pursuit.

Per WSYX's Kellyanne Stitts, former Buckeyes safety Mike Doss will serve as their honorary captain in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia. He'll join the team for the pre-game coin flip at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Former Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey will fill the same role for the Bulldogs.

Doss earned All-American honors in each of his three seasons starting at Ohio State. He tallied eight interceptions and four interceptions.

The Indianapolis Colts made Doss the 58th pick of the 2003 NFL Draft after ending his collegiate career with a national title. He recorded 276 tackles, seven picks, and six fumble recoveries in six seasons.

Despite losing to Michigan State last month, the Buckeyes made the CFP as the No. 4 seed after going 11-1. They'll look to take down the undefeated defending champions in their home state.

The Peach Bowl starts Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.