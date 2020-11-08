Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Ohio State’s Fake Punt Tonight

Ryan Day is ruthless.

Ohio State is taking on Rutgers at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night. The Buckeyes are leading the Scarlet Knights, 21-3, midway through the second quarter.

OSU’s head coach is not holding back against Rutgers on Saturday night. The Buckeyes are big favorites, but Day is still pulling out all of the tricks.

In the first half, Ohio State ran a fake punt against Rutgers. Everyone is now joking that it should be illegal for Ohio State to run a fake punt against the Scarlet Knights.

Should be illegal for #OhioState to run a fake punt against #Rutgers. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 8, 2020

Ohio State fans seemed to like it, though (as they should).

“Between the onside kick against Maryland last year and now a fake punt against Rutgers, Ryan Day is showing tremendous disrespect for cable TV households,” Tom Orr joked.

“Day calling a fake on a punt against Rutgers is plain mean and friends I am HERE for it,” another fan said.

It might he Rutgers, but Ryan Day's aggressive nature doesn't change. How about a fake punt in your own territory to flip the field? #GoBucks #OSUvsRUTG https://t.co/XK6HnB4SiL — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) November 8, 2020

Fake punts are certainly acceptable in the first half of a game, no matter who the opponent is. And, really, they’re acceptable at any point in a game. This is big-time college football, after all.

Ohio State and Rutgers are currently playing on BTN.