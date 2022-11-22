Ohio State Star Announces He's Declaring For NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State safety Ronnie Hickman confirmed Tuesday that he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, the safety announced that Saturday's game against Michigan will be the final time he represents the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.

"My last game in the Shoe, so I'm gonna cherish and enjoy it the best I can," Hickman said. "I think everyone's clock starts ticking at a certain point. At some point, it's gonna be time for everyone to take that next step, and I think that's now."

After tallying 99 tackles last year, Hickman has 48 in 11 games this season. The junior also has an interception and a forced fumble for the undefeated Buckeyes, who will look to extend Hickman's collegiate career into the College Football Playoff.

Hickman joined Ohio State as a four-star recruit from New Jersey. The 6'1", 205-pound prospect has the traits to garner a reasonably early selection next April.

Before setting his sights on the NFL, Hickman will look to steer the Buckeyes to a victory over the Wolverines this Saturday afternoon.