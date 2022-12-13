Ohio State Star TreVeyon Henderson Announces Decision On College Football Playoff

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 11: Running back TreVeyon Henderson #32 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on September 11, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State running TreVeyon Henderson won't return for the College Football Playoff.

The running back missed three of the Buckeyes' final five games, including their Big Ten loss to Michigan, because of a foot injury. Henderson confirmed Tuesday that his season is done, but he's focused on returning strong for his junior year.

"As much as I wanted to finish out the season with my brothers, I know God have bigger and better plans for me! It's always light at the end of the tunnel, be back better than ever," Henderson wrote on Twitter.

According to Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch, Henderson will undergo foot surgery. Henderson said he was playing through pain since getting hurt in Ohio State's Week 3 win over Toledo.

Henderson finishes the season with 599 yards and seven touchdowns on 111 touches. He started with 91 rushing yards in a Week 1 win over Notre Notre and two touchdowns against Arkansas State the following week.

The sophomore exceeded 100 rushing yards in consecutive games after getting hurt against Toledo. However, he averaged 3.6 yards per carry over his final three games.

Ohio State will rely on junior Miyan Williams and freshman Dallan Hayden when facing a Georgia defense allowing an FBS-low 77.0 rushing yards per game. The CFP semifinal will take place on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.