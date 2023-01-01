Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia.
Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring.
'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason Arnold has entered the transfer portal.
Ohio State recently added former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann as a scholarship transfer, so he’ll likely be the starter next season," Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors tweeted.
Ohio State lost a heartbreaker to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night.
The Buckeyes finish the season at 11-2 on the year.