The betting line has been set for next Saturday’s matchup between Ohio State and Rutgers.

As expected, the No. 3 Buckeyes are heavily favored over the unranked Scarlet Knights. The line is (-37) in OSU’s favor in a widely anticipated blowout, per Circa Sports. The over/under has been set for a whopping 70 1/2.

The Buckeyes have looked incredibly strong so far this season, blowing out Nebraska 52-17 in their opening game and taking down rival Penn State 38-25 on Saturday. Ohio State star quarterback Justin Fields has been phenomenal. The Heisman Trophy contender has thrown for 594 yards, 6 touchdowns and zero interceptions through two games.

After shocking the college football world in Week 1 and taking down Michigan State 38-27, Rutgers fell to a hot No. 17 Indiana team 37-21 on Saturday.

At first glance the 37 point margin may seem a bit over the top. But, with Ohio State’s combined total of 90 points through two games and Rutgers susceptibility to giving up big points, a massive blow out is certainly within the realm of possibility.

Rutgers will travel to Ohio Stadium to take on the Buckeyes on Saturday night. Ohio State will look to continue their elite play and further solidify their spot in the top four.