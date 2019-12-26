The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State’s Wyatt Davis Announces 2020 NFL Draft Decision

Ohio State standout offensive lineman Wyatt Davis.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Wyatt Davis #52 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles with Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Ohio State’s 2020 offensive line received a big boost today, as a couple of the Buckeyes’ top linemen announced they’ll be returning to school.

All-American offensive guard Wyatt Davis and center Josh Myers told Lettermen Row that they intend to return to school.

“Yes, I did [submit draft feedback paperwork], but I want to put out there that I’m returning next year,” Davis told Lettermen Row. “I haven’t received [feedback] yet. I’m still waiting on it just to see it. But, yes sir, I’m coming back.”

Both Davis and Myers are vital aspects to a dominant Ohio State offense. The Buckeyes will lose some big-time contributors this offseason, but Justin Fields will return, along with some key linemen.

Ohio State is also expected to get Thayer Munford back, per Jeremy Birmingham.

Of course, Ohio State is currently focused on its College Football Playoff matchup against Clemson. But, it’s nice to know that the Buckeyes have a strong core set to return in 2020. Ryan Day’s team should be among the country’s highest-ranked teams in the 2020 preseason polls.

Ohio State isn’t ready to be done this season, though.

The Buckeyes and the Tigers are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The game will be on ESPN.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.