Oklahoma Assistant Reportedly Interviewed For Texas Tech Opening

Texas Tech needs a new head coach and it looks like the Red Raiders will try and pluck one from the Oklahoma Sooners.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has interviewed for the Texas Tech opening.

Grinch has been rumored to be a head coach in waiting for some time now. He’s instead stayed put at the coordinator position, but it’s probably only a matter of time before he makes the jump.

The Oklahoma defensive coordinator interviewed for the opening this week while the Sooners are on a bye.

“Keep an eye on OU DC Alex Grinch for Texas Tech,” Feldman reported on Twitter. “Sources tell me he interviewed yesterday with Tech (OU is on a bye week).. Grinch, well-regarded in coaching circles, has turned down chances at P5 head coaching jobs before. This one might be an ideal fit.”

Keep an eye on OU DC Alex Grinch for Texas Tech. Sources tell me he interviewed yesterday with Tech (OU is on a bye week).. Grinch, well-regarded in coaching circles, has turned down chances at P5 head coaching jobs before. This one might be an ideal fit. https://t.co/k7R6LYV4Wk — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 6, 2021

Texas Tech is in need of a new head coach after it fired Matt Wells on Oct. 25. Alex Grinch now appears to be one of the leading candidates.

The Oklahoma defensive coordinator is only 41 years old. Prior to his current tenure with the Sooners, Grinch was the defensive coordinator at Washington State where he had tremendous success.

Grinch hasn’t worked the same wonders in Norman at Oklahoma. The Sooners defense hasn’t taken the jump from good to great some were expecting when Grinch was hired.

Texas Tech could kill two birds with one stone if its able to pluck Grinch from Oklahoma. The Red Raiders are expected to interview plenty more candidates before making a decision, though.