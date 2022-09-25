College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 16: Members of the Oklahoma Sooners spirit squad perform before the game against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Tulane 56-14. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night.

Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman.

The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now starring for the Wildcats, running all over the Sooners defense.

One Oklahoma cheerleader didn't seem to like that.

Of course, it was Martinez and the Wildcats who had the last laugh on Saturday night.

Perhaps the cheerleader should've played, though.

"Maybe he would've tackled better?" one fan joked.

"Someone please claim your mans," another fan added.

"A typical Baker Mayfield fan," another fan joked.

"He’s a loser just like Oklahoma tonight," one fan added.

Oklahoma fell to 3-1 on the season with Saturday night's loss, while Kansas State improved to 3-1.