LSU and Oklahoma are less than a week away from squaring off in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. The Tigers and the Sooners are set to meet on Saturday, Dec. 28.

It’s been more than a decade since these teams faced each other with national title ramifications. LSU and Oklahoma played in the BCS National Championship Game in 2004.

LSU won that game, 21-14, and Oklahoma fans didn’t seem to have a great time in New Orleans.

The Oklahoman’s Barry Tramel published a column today detailing some of the Sooners’ fan base’s “horror stories.”

Some of the highlights:

“A 60-plus-year-old LSU fan threw a glass beer bottle at my buddy, who is 6-2 and a former Marine. Also watched a college kid take a dump in a toilet mounted to a Radio Flyer wagon that had OU painted on it.” “After the game had ended, my grandpa was using a Porta Potty when three LSU fans attempted to tip it over while he was still in it.”

There were some positive stories too, though:

“I have long heard LSU fans were terrible for that game. Overall, my family and I were treated incredibly well by LSU fans, so I feel as though I cannot relate to OU fans that consistently spread that message.”

In reality, LSU and Oklahoma have two of the most-passionate fan bases in college football. So, no one should be surprised when some crazy things go down in Atlanta on Saturday.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. in Atlanta. The game will be on ESPN.

You can view Tramel’s full column here. It includes a number of awesome anecdotes about the last time these programs matched up.