Oklahoma Fans React To Lincoln Riley’s Bob Stoops News

Legendary Sooners coach Bob Stoops once again stepped foot on Oklahoma’s practice field Tuesday afternoon.

The former head coach wasn’t just there for old times sake either — current coach Lincoln Riley announced Stoops has agreed to come out of retirement and temporarily join the staff as an assistant. With the Sooners currently facing a depleted coaching staff due to COVID-19, Stoops will look to fill the void.

“Actually, we brought Coach Stoops out of retirement today,” Riley told reporters on Tuesday. “He was on the field and coached with us today. It was great to have him out there.”

Stoops still has strong connections to the program. He lives nearby and his son, Drake, is a sophomore wide receiver on the squad.

“It was great,” Riley said. “It’s nice. It’s been kind of in our hip pocket this whole team. If we had any staff member that fell off, we’ve got a Hall of Famer sitting on the bench. That’s a pretty good bench when you can call that guy up. More than that, how much he cares about this program. I don’t think there’s anything he wouldn’t do. It was great to have him out there today. It was awesome. Our kids were excited to see him, all of us were excited to see him. I think he had some fun as well.”

Stoops retired from Oklahoma football back in 2017 after spending 18 years at the helm and collecting an outstanding 190-48 record. The college coach moved on to the professional game earlier this year, landing a head-coaching job with the XFL’s Dallas Renegades. After the newly-rebooted league went under in February due to COVID-19, Stoops partnered with an Oklahoma-based tequila company as a pitchman.

The Sooners players and coaching staff weren’t the only ones happy to see the 18-year Oklahoma coach return to football. Countless fans and media members took to Twitter to react to the news:

Lincoln Riley just dropped a bomb on the local media: Local tequila salesman Bob Stoops is serving as a temporary assistant coach this week. He was at practice today. #Sooners — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 1, 2020

Lincoln Riley says they have recruited a local tequila peddler named Bob Stoops to help with coaching amid COVID outbreak throughout program. That. Is. Awesome. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) December 1, 2020

Is Bob Stoops the first person in CFB history to serve as an assistant coach while a statue of his likeness sits outside the stadium? — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 1, 2020

Lincoln Riley pulled Bob Stoops out of retirement to coach Oklahoma following the COVID outbreak, and I can't think of a more badass story. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 1, 2020

Oklahoma was forced to postpone its matchup with West Virginia last week due to a virus outbreak. This Saturday, the 6-2 Sooners will face a struggling Baylor team in Norman.

The postponed matchup with the Mountaineers has been rescheduled to Dec. 12.