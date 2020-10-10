The Spun

Oklahoma Fans Chant Vulgar Phrase At Sam Ehlinger As He Leaves Field After Texas’ Loss

Sam Ehlinger suiting up for Texas.FORT WORTH, TEXAS - OCTOBER 26: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The latest installment of the Red River Rivalry was an instant classic that wound up being decided in four overtimes. Unfortunately, the aftermath of the contest hasn’t been quite as fun.

Immediately following the final play, FOX panned to a Texas fan who made her feelings known to the entire world. Now, it looks like we have some Oklahoma fans who need to calm down as well.

Numerous videos on Twitter show a group of OU fans chanting a vulgar phrase at Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger as he headed toward the locker room. FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted out the scene from his view.

Ehlinger, to his credit, just gave them a ‘hook ’em horns’ hand gesture on his way in.

It’s an embarrassing moment for Oklahoma and its fans. Hopefully they’re punished in some way.

Regardless, Ehlinger did not suck on Saturday. The senior threw for 287 yards and two scores with two interceptions. He also rushed for 112 yards and a whopping four touchdowns. He was one or two plays away from willing his team to victory. He was not the reason his team lost.

Oklahoma has now won five of the last six games against Texas.


