Some Oklahoma Fans Are Calling For Spencer Rattler To Start The Second Half vs. LSU

Oklahoma freshman QB Spencer Rattler drops back to throw.NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 28: Quarterback Spencer Rattler #7 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws during warm ups before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Red Raiders 55-16. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

A few years back, Alabama starter Jalen Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game against Georgia in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. Some Oklahoma fans are calling for history to repeat itself.

Oklahoma trails LSU 49-14 at halftime in the Peach Bowl, and most Sooners fans believe the game is already over. Some are calling for head coach Lincoln Riley to bench Hurts for backup Spencer Rattler.

Rattler has only played in two games this year, so if he plays in the second half, it wouldn’t burn his redshirt. That said, it’s a long shot.

Hurts has played poorly, there’s no doubt. He’s currently 50of-18 for 101 yards with an interception. But Oklahoma also has played horrendously on defense. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is 21-of-27 for 403 yards with seven touchdowns at the break.

Most fans calling for Rattler are going with a “what do we have to lose?” mentality:

That said, not everyone agrees.

Obviously, it would be crushing for Hurts to be benched at halftime of another College Football Playoff game.

The second half is about to get underway. It’ll be interesting to see if we see Rattler at all in the second half.


