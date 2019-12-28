A few years back, Alabama starter Jalen Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game against Georgia in favor of Tua Tagovailoa. Some Oklahoma fans are calling for history to repeat itself.

Oklahoma trails LSU 49-14 at halftime in the Peach Bowl, and most Sooners fans believe the game is already over. Some are calling for head coach Lincoln Riley to bench Hurts for backup Spencer Rattler.

Rattler has only played in two games this year, so if he plays in the second half, it wouldn’t burn his redshirt. That said, it’s a long shot.

Hurts has played poorly, there’s no doubt. He’s currently 50of-18 for 101 yards with an interception. But Oklahoma also has played horrendously on defense. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is 21-of-27 for 403 yards with seven touchdowns at the break.

Most fans calling for Rattler are going with a “what do we have to lose?” mentality:

Spencer Rattler is the future of Oklahoma football… he’s also the present. Make it happen, Lincoln Riley. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 28, 2019

I hand the ball to Spencer Rattler. I say this is your team for the next 5 years. I tell them team we are going to go for it every down, pass on every play, and engage eight on defense every play. I tell them not to look at the scoreboard, but the friends they made along the way. https://t.co/GUj3hciYhO — caymen (@caymenbishop) December 28, 2019

Look, I love Jalen as much as the next guy but let's start the Spencer Rattler era right now. Worst case we get spanked by LSU. — Sooners Football (@BennieAndBuds) December 28, 2019

That said, not everyone agrees.

Oklahoma fans tweeting about Spencer Rattler and it's trending…fans are crazy. Let's not forget what Jalen Hurts has done for that team/program. Weak sauce takes. — Yogi Roth (@YogiRoth) December 28, 2019

Obviously, it would be crushing for Hurts to be benched at halftime of another College Football Playoff game.

The second half is about to get underway. It’ll be interesting to see if we see Rattler at all in the second half.