Oklahoma Player Retiring From Football Due To Injury

LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 23: A view of a Oklahoma Sooners helmet during a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct 23, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

An Oklahoma football player has announced he's retiring. That player is former three-star edge Brynden Walker, who's been with the Sooners since 2020.

In a statement, Walker explains that he's dealt back issues for the last few years now. As a result, he's walking away from football.

Walker was a three-star edge recruit from the 2020 class. He was the No. 631 overall recruit and No. 41 outside linebacker that year.

"For the last 16 years of my life, I've worked hard to be in the position I'm in today, but with a heavy heart I've decided that it's best for me and my long-term health to walk away from the sport I love so much," Walker said on Twitter.

"To whom it concerns, I've dealt with issues in my back that have caused me to miss a considerable amount of time over the past two years. My time as an Oklahoma Sooner has been filled with nothing but amazing memories and I've been blessed to have cultivated relationships that'll last me a lifetime. This if by far the hardest decision I've had to make in my life thus far, but I'm retiring with no regrets."

A disappointing development for the Oklahoma football player and the program as a whole.

Walker plans to become a student assistant with the Sooners for Brent Venables' staff.